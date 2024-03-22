Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 75974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Mason Resources alerts:

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.