Maxim Group Cuts Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Price Target to $5.00

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an inline rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Augmedix
Augmedix Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Augmedix
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.