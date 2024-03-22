Maxim Group Cuts Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Price Target to $5.00

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an inline rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of -0.14. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

