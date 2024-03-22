McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

MKC opened at $69.46 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

