McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $312,533.62 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

