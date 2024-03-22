McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.35. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

