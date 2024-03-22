Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.0680 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Mdex has a market cap of $64.66 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

