Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 2,730,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 24,419,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

