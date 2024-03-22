MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

