Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $413.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31. Medpace has a 1 year low of $175.38 and a 1 year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

