Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 103,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 369,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 113,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 605,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

