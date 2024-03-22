Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.11% from the company’s previous close.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 1,368,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

