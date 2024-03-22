Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.32, for a total transaction of $15,756,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,065,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.90 and a 12 month high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

