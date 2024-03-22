Metahero Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

