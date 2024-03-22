MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $528.94 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $100.74 or 0.00156916 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $528.94 million and approximately $46.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006733 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,192.54 or 0.99988872 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 109.95911496 USD and is up 8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $41,815,670.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

