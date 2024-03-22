MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

