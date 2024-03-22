Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
