M&G plc (LON:MNG) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.20

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 236.60 ($3.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.49. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.80 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.07). The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,294.44, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.88).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

