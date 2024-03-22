Michael Elbaz Sells 3,782 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $20,347.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,657.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,471.40.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
