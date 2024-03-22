Michael Elbaz Sells 3,782 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $20,347.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,657.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,471.40.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

