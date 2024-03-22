Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

