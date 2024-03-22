Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of MU opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.