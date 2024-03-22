Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.85 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

