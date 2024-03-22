Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $54.16 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,138,788,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,903,176 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,138,453,372.8400393 with 1,072,427,532.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.23817495 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $54,477,804.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.