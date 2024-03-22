Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 782,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MIRM opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

