Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,459,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,723 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,441,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $24,688,000.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,899 shares of company stock worth $248,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

