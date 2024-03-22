Mizuho Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,210.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,853.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,677.29. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.