Mizuho Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $31.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. 2,440,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,945. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

