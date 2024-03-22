Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.57

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.57 and last traded at $96.45, with a volume of 215884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,060,000 after acquiring an additional 596,177 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

