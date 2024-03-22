Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $81.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

