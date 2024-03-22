Monero (XMR) Price Tops $131.92 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Monero has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $51.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $131.92 or 0.00209207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00634783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00129720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00045585 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00118970 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,413,593 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

