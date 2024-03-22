Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 5,014 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

