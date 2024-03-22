Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.