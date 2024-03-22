Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $889,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,353,000 after acquiring an additional 136,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after buying an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

