Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

