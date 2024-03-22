Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

MAR stock opened at $255.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $256.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

