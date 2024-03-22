Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $752,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $236.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,680 shares of company stock worth $9,187,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.