Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.06% of National Bank worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

