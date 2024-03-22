Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 10,910 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.