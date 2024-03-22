Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,569 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,659,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ACA stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

