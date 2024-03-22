Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,812 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $264.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average is $251.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

