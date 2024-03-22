Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 8,924 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

