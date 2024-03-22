Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $938,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,946,000 after buying an additional 168,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

