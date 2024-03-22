Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Celsius by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Celsius Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

