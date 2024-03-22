Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $415.60 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $415.60 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00086717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,023,095 coins and its circulating supply is 848,123,745 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

