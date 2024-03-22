Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 75.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,650. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

