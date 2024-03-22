Morgan Stanley Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 555,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,431. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.