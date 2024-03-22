Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 174,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 739,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

