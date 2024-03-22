Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 174,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 739,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
