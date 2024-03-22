MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 612,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,448,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
The firm has a market cap of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
