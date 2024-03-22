MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 612,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,448,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a market cap of $554.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,037,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after buying an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 160,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

