Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after acquiring an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,937,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,627. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last ninety days. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

