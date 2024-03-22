National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CCA opened at C$59.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.23.
Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
