National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA opened at C$59.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.23.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.