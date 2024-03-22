Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,620.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00109946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00018089 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

